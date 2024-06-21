Man killed in Tampa hit-and-run while running from police: TPD

A man was struck and killed by a car in Tampa while running away from police after officers responded to reports of a man choking a woman, according to authorities.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of North Lois Avenue for reports of a domestic-related assault.

READ: Pool company owner sentenced to 18 years for defrauding nearly 100 Florida homeowners

They had received reports of a man choking a woman in a parking lot. The first officer on the scene found the suspect and tried to question him, at which point the man refused to obey commands and tried to re-enter the vehicle where the female victim was.

Police said the man then tried to run off, leading the officer to deploy his taser.

The man, who police said is Hispanic and in his 20s, ran into the roadway, and that's where a car driving eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue struck and killed him. The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

According to TPD, the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the altercation. Someone nearby tried to intervene to help the woman at the time of the dispute but were unsuccessful.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police described the involved vehicle as a dark, foor-door sedan. TPD's Traffic Homicide investigators are on the scene working to learn more, as well as State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

TPD is investigating if the taser hit the fleeing man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation, and TPD is considering it an in-custody death because there was an active arrest being made.

An internal investigation will also be conducted to ensure the officer adhered to department policies and procedures.

Eastbound traffic along Hillsborough Avenue will be closed between Lois Avenue and North Dale Mabry Highway to allow for the investigation.