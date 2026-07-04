Small plane has ‘hard landing’ on SR-60 after hitting powerlines: PCSO

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The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted in diverting traffic after a small plane crashed on State Road 60. According to PCSO, the ultralight plane experienced a ‘hard landing’ shortly after takeoff. The two occupants of the plane are expected to be okay.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are redirecting traffic around an ultralight plane that crashed on State Road 60.

PCSO said around 11:30 a.m. the ultralight plane crashed shortly after takeoff when it hit several power lines. The pilot and the passenger, a father and son, were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Deputies say the eastbound lanes of 60 opened shortly after the crash as they directed westbound traffic via the eastbound lanes.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the ultralight plane hit power lines after takeoff.