Small plane reportedly bringing Hurricane Melissa relief to Jamaica crashes in Florida neighborhood

A small plane that was reportedly heading to Jamaica to bring Hurricane Melissa aid to victims crashed in a Florida neighborhood.

What we know:

The Coral Springs Police Department and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the crash, which happened at 5000 NW 57th Way in Coral Springs.

Officials said the scene remains active, but no homes have sustained any major damage. An aerial view of the plane crash scene shows a destroyed fence in the backyard of a Coral Springs home. Some debris could be seen on the ground and in the water near the home.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash and said it was a Beech B100 airplane. TMZ is reporting that this was a flight heading to Jamaica to provide Hurricane Melissa relief aid.

Residents in that area of Coral Springs are being asked to avoid the area while first responders continue their work. They are asking residents to report any debris from the crash to the police department by calling (954) 344-1800.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any deaths or injuries have been reported due to the crash. No other details about what led to the crash have been released at this time.