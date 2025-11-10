Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from MON 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County
5
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Inland Pasco County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 8:00 AM EST, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 1:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County

Small plane reportedly bringing Hurricane Melissa relief to Jamaica crashes in Florida neighborhood

By
Published  November 10, 2025 4:33pm EST
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A small plane that was reportedly heading to Jamaica to bring Hurricane Melissa aid to victims crashed in a Florida neighborhood.
    • Officials said no homes have sustained any major damage.
    • Police have not released information on any possible deaths or injuries.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A small plane that was reportedly heading to Jamaica to bring Hurricane Melissa aid to victims crashed in a Florida neighborhood.

What we know:

The Coral Springs Police Department and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the crash, which happened at 5000 NW 57th Way in Coral Springs. 

Officials said the scene remains active, but no homes have sustained any major damage. An aerial view of the plane crash scene shows a destroyed fence in the backyard of a Coral Springs home. Some debris could be seen on the ground and in the water near the home.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash and said it was a Beech B100 airplane. TMZ is reporting that this was a flight heading to Jamaica to provide Hurricane Melissa relief aid.

Residents in that area of Coral Springs are being asked to avoid the area while first responders continue their work. They are asking residents to report any debris from the crash to the police department by calling (954) 344-1800. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any deaths or injuries have been reported due to the crash. No other details about what led to the crash have been released at this time. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Coral Springs Police Department and NTSB. It also includes details from a TMZ report on the crash. 

Florida