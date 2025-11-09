Ybor City crash suspect accused of ramming into crowd, killing 4, makes first court appearance

The Brief The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep the Ybor City crash suspect in custody until his trial. Silas Sampson is facing multiple charges after the deadly crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude causing bodily injury or death. Tampa Judge James Giardina has scheduled Sampson's next hearing for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, where the court will decide if he will get bond.



Just one day after the Ybor City crash that left four dead and multiple others injured, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep the suspect behind the wheel in custody.

What we know:

Silas Sampson, 22, is facing multiple charges after the deadly crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude causing bodily injury or death (a first-degree felony).

Silas Sampson. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors filed the motion to keep Sampson in custody until his trial Sunday morning, citing that he poses a danger to the community. They said in the motion that there were no conditions of release that could ensure public safety or guarantee his appearance in court.

The backstory:

Sampson is the accused driver who rammed into a massive crowd outside Bradley's on 7th, which is located in the 1500 block of East &th Avenue in Ybor City. More than a dozen people were hit outside the business, officials said.

Before the crash, though, authorities said Tampa police officers spotted two vehicles racing near Hanna Avenue and Nebraska Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. They proceeded westbound on Hillsborough Avenue when one of the vehicles drove onto I-275 Southbound.

TPD's air unit tracked it as it then exited downtown. Florida Highway Patrol troopers joined in and tracked the vehicle to Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue, where they attempted a PIT maneuver.

Despite that, TPD said the vehicle proceeded down Ybor City's busy 7th Avenue when the vehicle lost control and plowed into the crowd outside Bradley's on 7th.

Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth victim died at a hospital, according to TPD. Police said they haven't found any evidence that suggest Sampson's actions were targeting a specific person or business.

Dig deeper:

Sunday's filing from the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office said Sampson tried to run from the crash, but he was arrested with the key to the vehicle in his pocket.

It also said the suspect made "spontaneous statements" after his arrest, including "I made a mistake," asking how many people he killed, and saying, "just get me to jail, so I can sit for a few months."

Silas Sampson during first court appearance in Hillsborough County.

Investigators said they did notice signs of impairment from Sampson – including an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and unsteadiness – but they are awaiting analysis from a blood draw that was obtained during a search warrant.

What's next:

Tampa Judge James Giardina has scheduled Sampson's next hearing for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. That's when the court will decide whether to grant him bail or keep him detained until trial.

What you can do:

The Florida Highway Patrol said crash investigators are requesting any witness to the deadly crash in Ybor City to contact them by calling *FHP (*347).