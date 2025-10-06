Sneak peek: Mote Sea Aquarium opening Wednesday

The Brief Mote SEA, located off I-75 at University Parkway, opens its doors to the public on Wednesday. The aquarium's goal is to provide STEM education for students while leaving visitors with a great appreciation of marine environments. Mote hopes visitors will walk away with a lesson on sustainability and conservation of marine resources for generations to come.



For decades, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium has been a leader for not only research, but helping marine life.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Mote SEA opens its doors and their work will be on full display.

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon got to peek inside before it opens to the public.

Walking through the doors of Mote SEA you're immediately immersed in a learning experience centered on conservation and sustainability.

What they're saying:

"Education is really at the heart of what we are doing, what is research if not sharing it with the community to make positive environmental changes with what we learn here," said Dr. Kristen Ranges the Education Manager of Mote SEA.

Three stem labs will welcome around 70,000 K-12th grade students throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Teachings will be focused on the work of researchers and based on science and technology.

It's a resource they will be opening to all.

"We want to be a place where students can come and to learn and explore and find what’s right for them," said Dr. Ranges.

An escalator brings visitors to the top of the aquarium, where you are greeted by Florida's waters and familiar animals like otters and manatees.

You'll also discover the first STEM Workforce Training lab for high school, undergrad and post-grad students.

"It's been super rewarding. As we look at this facility, we want it to be a window into the globally significant marine science research that’s happening at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium," said Kevin Cooper, the Vice President of Communications & Strategic Initiatives at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The second floor brings you up close to a Giant Pacific Octopus and Humboldt Penguins.

You'll also find reefs from across the world and a 400,000-gallon tank of Florida's Gulf Coast.

You'll also discover a special exhibit dedicated to Dr. Eugenie Clark, also known as the shark lady.

Dr. Clark not only helped build Mote but continues to inspire generations of female scientists.

All throughout you will find educational tools and examples of Mote's impact across the globe.

"For us, it’s about the importance of the conservation and sustainable use of our waterways and that’s really at the forefront of what we are trying to do here. This is an informal marine science research education experience. That’s what we want people to come away with," said Cooper.

For visitors, it's been a remarkable experience.

"It's more than we expected. I didn’t expect it to be so beautiful. It’s just so gorgeous. It’s just a better view of all the animals. A bigger and better view," said Bebe Barcus of North Port.

Her husband, Shawn, agreed.

"It's a wonderful expansion. The manatees and the otters. It is meditative," he said.

Each visit you will find something more to see.

"You have to come and see it. For yourself, it’s hard to explain. It’s gorgeous," said Bebe Barcus.

Mote SEA officially opens its doors to the public on Wednesday.

