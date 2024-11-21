Snowcat Ridge returns with Florida’s winter wonderland for holiday season

Looking for a winter wonderland that isn't too far from home? Snowcat Ridge in Dade City officially opens for the season on Friday.

Despite the state's tropical landscape, Snowcat Ridge brings a unique alpine snow park and gives visitors a chance to experience snow and winter activities without leaving Florida.

The park's centerpiece is a massive 60-foot-tall snow tubing hill with runs extending up to 400 feet, where families can zoom down on tubes while surrounded by snow.

"So this year, what we really wanted to do was focus on what people said they enjoy most—the Christmas aspects of the park. So I said, ‘okay, let’s really do the Christmas thing,'" said Winston McDaniel with Snowcat Ridge.

Guests can also build snowmen, create snow angels and engage in snowball play inside the park's 10,000-square-foot Arctic Igloo. The facility also has cutting edge snow-making technology to maintain snowy conditions.

There's also a cozy lodge for guests to grab hot chocolate and winter treats.

"It’s just about really doubling down on what it means to spend family time here at Christmas," said McDaniel.

In the evening, the slopes at Snowcat Ridge transform into a colorful LED light display, illuminating the snow and creating an unforgettable atmosphere for guests.

For more information on the park and its hours of operation, visit snowcatridge.com.

