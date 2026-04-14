South Florida crews battle 1,500-acre wildfire near Alligator Alley

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The Brief The wildfire near Alligator Alley exploded to over 1,500 acres and remains only 15% contained. Thick smoke plumes are visible from I-75 traffic cameras near the western end of Alligator Alley. Ground crews from Naples and the Florida Forest Service are working alongside Collier County Sheriff’s Office aviation units to combat the blaze.



A fast-moving wildfire near Alligator Alley exploded to 1,500 acres Tuesday, sending thick plumes of smoke over Interstate 75.

Rapid spread near Alligator Alley

What we know:

Crews were sent to the Newman Drive wildfire in the Picayune Strand State Forest just after noon on Monday, and they say by 3 p.m. it had grown to 100 acres. The fire was only 15% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Traffic cameras at the western end of I-75 captured massive columns of smoke rising from the treeline, though officials have not yet announced any mandatory closures for the interstate.

Some streets near the fire were evacuated on Monday afternoon, including sections of Stable Way, Union Drive, Barton Gliba Drive, Benfield Road, Beck Boulevard and Le Buff Road.

A Safe Haven for fire evacuees was opened at the Golden Gate Community Center. Firefighters warn that individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, or emphysema, as well as those with heart disease, should stay indoors as much as possible or relocate from downwind of the smoke to minimize exposure.

Multi-agency response from air and ground

What's next:

The firefighting effort is a multi-agency operation. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is battling the fire by air, while the Florida Forest Service and firefighters from Naples battle the flames on the ground. Florida Forestry is bringing in more dozers from Central Florida that should arrive on Tuesday morning.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported. There may be smoky conditions along Collier Boulevard south of I-75. Authorities urge drivers to use caution in the area and stay alert for changing conditions.