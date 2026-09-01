Florida sales tax holiday on hunting, fishing and camping gear begins: What to know

The Brief Florida's four-month sales tax holiday on outdoor gear, camping equipment, firearms and ammunition is officially underway through Dec. 31. Shoppers can save on items with set price limits like tents and fishing rods, while firearms and tactical accessories have no price caps. State economists estimate consumers will save nearly $40 million, with local retailers urging residents to shop at neighborhood stores over national websites.



Florida outdoor enthusiasts can gear up for savings as a four-month sales tax holiday on camping equipment, fishing gear and firearms begins today across the Sunshine State.

Florida outdoor gear tax holiday

By the numbers:

Florida's multi-month "Hunting, Fishing and Camping" sales tax holiday runs through Dec. 31. The discount period exempts a wide variety of outdoor gear from state sales tax, including tents up to $200, lanterns under $30, sleeping bags up to $50, fishing rods up to $75 and tackle boxes up to $30.

Unlike other tax-free events, firearms, ammunition, archery equipment and tactical accessories carry no price ceiling, allowing consumers to save on high-ticket purchases. State economists estimate the savings will total nearly $40 million for shoppers by New Year's Eve.

The Florida Retail Federation is promoting its "Find It In Florida" campaign to encourage buying from local neighborhood outfitters and bait shops, with many stores offering additional store deals on top of the tax exemption.

Florida retail impact

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total economic impact on local store foot traffic compared to past sales tax holidays. Retail leaders note that turnout for outdoor gear is typically lower than back-to-school shopping, leaving it unclear how many Floridians will take advantage of the tax savings before the deadline.

Outdoor tax holiday expansion

The backstory:

The initiative started in 2021 as a one-week "Freedom Week" event that focused primarily on general outdoor items, park passes and event tickets. In 2023, lawmakers expanded it to "Freedom Summer," covering basic camping gear and kayaks but excluding firearms and ammunition. In 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature established the dedicated multi-month outdoor tax holiday that officially incorporated guns, ammo and tactical accessories for the first time.

High-end item discount potential

What they're saying:

"One of the distinguishing factors this holiday is it covers some pretty high-end items, and the opportunity for savings is maybe more significant because of that," Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation, said. "We are talking about tents to $200, firearms and fishing rod combos to $150. So, the savings can really add up."

Shalley says that industry leaders want consumers aware of the wide range of covered items to support local businesses, noting that keeping tax dollars at local shops helps support nearly one-third of all jobs in Florida.