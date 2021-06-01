South Tampa artist uses watercolors to share memories, themes of Florida

Donna Morrison is a professional artist based in Tampa. She does commission work in all media, but says 99% of her work is done in watercolor.

Donna was born and raised in Bradenton before moving to Tampa as a young adult.

"I grew up in a family that was full of artists and crafters, so as a kid I can remember just constantly wanting to illustrate, color, draw and paint," she said.

Growing up on a large piece of property with horses and cows has inspired Donna’s artwork to this day.

"I’m very passionate about speaking to Florida themes, Florida cultures, nature, and animals. It has made my work even more enjoyable because I’m able to share the passion of what I paint with people."

Donna’s work can be found online at www.donnamorrison.net, as well as in her Tampa gallery located at 1542 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

