Watch: Airman surprises siblings at Orlando International Airport as early Christmas gift

Two children got an early Christmas gift when their older brother surprised them at the airport in Orlando on Thursday.

Their mom, Stacie Garrett, recorded a video of her eldest son, a member of the Air Force, surprising his two youngest siblings while they were sitting in the Orlando International Airport.

In the video, Garret’s eldest son picks up his younger brother from where he was sitting on the floor, and motions for his younger sister to join the hug.

Garrett told Storyful that her eldest son got leave from the Air Force so he could surprise his siblings and spend the weekend with the family on their early Christmas trip to Orlando.