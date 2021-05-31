South Tampa community comes together to search for missing dog

If you live in South Tampa, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about Skyler the missing German Shepherd. The search has taken over social media with volunteers—from trappers to rescue centers—stepping up to help a family desperate to find their beloved dog.

"She loves her belly rubs. She loves giving very, very slobbery wet kisses," Skyler's owner Elizabeth Douglas said.

Her owners Elizabeth Douglas and her boyfriend Joshua Brown aren't the only ones tracking her scent.

"I've lost my voice from trying to yell for her," Brown said.

They say it's as if the entire South Tampa community has rallied around their effort to find her.

"We're shocked with how much our community has come together," Douglas said.

Skyler got away on May 13. Douglas and Brown were out on an early morning walk with her when they say she started rolling in the grass and somehow got loose of her leash.

"She was able to maneuver it to where it opened so it clipped off. Not kidding you. She rolled back up and sprinted," Douglas said.

Since then, numerous sightings of her across South Tampa have poured in.

"She's been able to go from UT to Soho to Hyde Park to Palma Ceia golf course," Douglas said.

The Palma Ceia Golf Course is where she's been spotted multiple times. Local animal trapper Heather Viviano is one of several people who've stepped up to help, volunteering her time to set up traps at the golf course and elsewhere.

"The whole South Tampa community has jumped in. Posting sightings. Jumping in their cars to go look as soon as there is. I mean everyone is involved in this," Viviano said.

They believe Skyler could be using nearby railroad tracks to navigate. Douglas and Brown have emptied nearly half their closet spreading their clothes, belongings, and scent anywhere she might be in an effort to lure her home.

"One of our trappers told us it takes a village to catch a dog and lord knows it does. So just God bless the entire community for helping us," Douglas said.

If you see Skyler, Douglas says don't approach her because she could be easily startled and sprint. Instead, she says call Josh Brown at 612-715-4431.

She and Brown are now offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help bring Skyler home.

