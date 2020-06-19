South Tampa nightlife dims as COVID-19 hits bar, restaurant staff

At least four popular South Tampa hotspots: MacDinton’s, SoHo Saloon, Yard of Ale, and Cask Social are all closing temporarily after employees either tested positive or showed symptoms related to COVID-19.

Cask Social co-owner Adam Itzkowitz says the building will undergo a deep cleaning after an employee reported feeling COVID-like symptoms.

”We made it clear to our staff and customers that the health and safety and employee and customers are going to be paramount,” said Itzkowitz.

The recent closures mirror what just happened to some popular bars in downtown St. Pete. They’re also a reminder that the virus’ spread in Florida is trending upward, especially among those under the age of 35.

RELATED: Florida's increase in COVID-19 cases is due to 'more virus,' not increased testing, doctor says

Friday alone, the state reported just over 3,800 new cases.

“If you’re coming to the bar, you don’t really care,” said Jake Schmidt, a South Tampa resident.

But it is putting some owners in a tough spot. What if cases continue to spike? Do they keep opening and closing every time an employee or customer gets sick?

Advertisement

RELATED: Mask requirements go into effect for St. Pete, Tampa on Friday

“Moving forward, we'll see what ends up happening,” Itzkowitz said. “Rest assured, for staff and customers, for us, they should know we always value and look at their health first and foremost that's going to take the lead over economics,” he added.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map