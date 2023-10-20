South Tampa tradition returns for Halloween, Christmas light shows in final year

A Halloween tradition in South Tampa, known as the Sylvan-Ramble Lights, is back this year following a one-year break, but this is expected to be the last year.

The synchronized lights show began more than a decade ago, when Sam Johnson was just 13 years old. All along, it's been a family effort, with his parents, who set up the 17,000 lights while Sam programs the show on his laptop.

"I like creating unique experiences for people that are kind of out of the norm or out of the ordinary," said Sam Johnson. "Ultimately, I just love giving back. So each light show acts as a fundraiser for local non-profits, and we have raised over $30,000 over the years for local non-profits."

Funds collected during this year's events, which include a Christmas lights show in December, will be donated to the non-profit, Clothes to Kids.

The show has grown in popularity during the last decade, hitting its peak in 2021, when hundreds of people came out each night. The large crowds, however, led to a one-year hiatus, so the Johnson family could coordinate with frustrated neighbors.

"We get a lot of satisfaction out of putting on the show for the community," said Bruce Johnson, Sam's father, who said, while it takes weeks to set up the lights and pyrotechnics, he leaves the technical side to his son. "Even though I worked for 38 years for IBM, I have no idea how to do what he does for this light show. I think it's amazing."

This year's series of shows will be the family's last; Bruce and Sam said the show has outgrown the family's home and neighborhood. They're hoping to pass on the lights and equipment to someone else who can carry on the tradition.

The Sylvan Ramble Lights schedule can be viewed by clicking here.