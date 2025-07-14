Southwest flight evacuated at Tampa International Airport: Officials

The Brief Passengers boarding a Southwest flight at Tampa International Airport were evacuated early Monday evening. TPA's operations team determined that lightning did not hit the plane or the bridge and the ARFF team also found no issue when checking for smoke. It all happened while storms were rolling through the area earlier Monday evening.



TPA officials said there were reports of a lightning strike on the passenger boarding bridge and smoke onboard the plane. However, TPA's operations team determined that lightning did not hit the plane or the bridge and the ARFF team also found no issue when checking for smoke.

Officials did say that the plane was grounded, though, for further inspection.

TPA officials said the plane was evacuated out of an abundance of caution after the reports. It all happened while storms were rolling through the area earlier Monday evening.

According to TPA, the flight was traveling from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale, but had to be diverted to Tampa for an issue, that was possibly weather-related.

No one was injured during the incident.