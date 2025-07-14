Pasco County home catches fire after reported lightning strike: Officials

The Brief A fire sparked in the San Antonio area of Pasco County after a reported lightning strike. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported by firefighters. The fire comes after severe weather rolled through parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Pasco County.



A fire sparked in the San Antonio area of Pasco County after a reported lightning strike on Monday evening.

What we know:

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire, which happened at a two-story home in the 11000 block of Linden Depot Road.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

Fire officials said the fire started in the attic of the home. According to crews, smoke was seen coming from the home when they arrived at the scene.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported by firefighters.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

The fire was extinguished quickly, officials said.

Dig deeper:

The fire comes after severe weather rolled through parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Pasco County. Pasco County and Hernando County were under a tornado warning just after 5 p.m. on Monday, which has since ended.