Space and defense satellite company opens operations center in Tampa

One of the largest space and defense satellite companies in the world is expanding in Tampa.

What does SES Space and Defense do?

The backstory: SES Space and Defense started here years ago with two employees. Now its Tampa workforce is expanding to 100.

They provide video, voice and data communications for the U.S. military, various private space companies, the U.S. Space Force, and FEMA.

"When a user deploys with a satellite terminal, they need help getting it set up, turned on, making sure it's operational. That's what our team does here," said David Fields, President and CEO.

Tampa at center of communications in space

With MacDill Air Force Base and tens of thousands of veterans, Fields said Tampa is the perfect place for SES to grow.

"We always look for veterans coming out. Our workforce here is incredibly highly trained and educated," said Fields. "We have high-paying jobs for the community, and we are always looking for them as they come out of uniform."

Dig deeper: SES Space and Defense also works with SpaceX, Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, and the newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force.

"This is where the next wars will be fought - in cyber and in space," shared Fields.

FEMA is also a customer.

What they’re saying: "When they deploy in a natural disaster, the first thing they do is call into our network operations center," explained Fields.

He said as space exploration, the Space Force, and new battlefield challenges continue to grow, people at the expanded facility in Tampa will establish more satellite networks. Fields said he expects other companies will come to Tampa to join the growing defense tech community here.

"It's the kind of thing you get up every morning and feel good about what you do," says Fields.

