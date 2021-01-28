SPACEcraft's 2-year mission: To help Pinellas make, play, read, and grow

SPACEcraft is a socially engaged, traveling art project in Pinellas County design to build a sense of community by encouraging people of all ages to interact and create together.

As artist Carrie Boucher explained, Pinellas put out a call to the art community because they wanted a publicly engaged art project to implement through the county over the course of two years.

Boucher was among the artists who came together to create a unique traveling art experience made out of shipping containers that set up for several weeks in different Pinellas County parks.

All of the programs are done along four themes: Make, play, read and grow.

"Everybody is creative. Not everybody identifies as creative. But we know everybody is creative," she explained.

Boucher says these types of projects are important not only because they are fun and offer a sense of community, but they also get people engaged to see the humanity of those around them.

LINK: To explore SPACEcraft for yourself you can find the different park locations by visiting their website, www.explorespacecraft.com