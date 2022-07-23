See replay: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida on Sunday morning

Another batch of Starlink satellites left Florida Sunday morning and went into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carried 53 satellites from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center shortly before 9:40 p.m.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. On Friday, SpaceX broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year. The mission blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking the 32nd launch for SpaceX in 2022.

MORE NEWS: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to open early Sunday for SpaceX launch

So far, the space company has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites to space.