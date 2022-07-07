SPCA Tampa Bay to waive adoption fees for livestock, pocket pets

SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees during its Livestock-Pocket Pet Palooza event featuring farm animals and other pets like rabbits and guinea pigs.

The shelter has hosted a similar event in the past, but this is the first-time livestock is included.

"Most folks don't realize that we are able to house livestock and other animals here at our for-all shelter," Eric Keaton, SPCA Tampa Bay's chief marketing officer said.

More than 50 pocket pets are awaiting a loving home. The animal companions come in all shapes and sizes, and they're waiting to be adopted.

"It is that bond between humans and animals. It is hard to break. It grows. The pandemic showed us how valuable these animals are to us and our lifestyle, and they just make great companions," Keaton said.

The shelter says there’s always an influx of animals during the summer, so they’re hopeful the event frees up space to help more animals.

"We’ve done this before back in May, and it helps us free up space. So we have about 150 plus animals, including dogs, cats, livestock and these smaller critters. And it cost about $25 a day to take care of one animal," Keaton said.

The Pet Palooza event runs from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 17. The Adoption office is closed on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12. The shelter is located at SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Avenue North, Largo, Florida 33773

For more information, visit https://spcatampabay.org/