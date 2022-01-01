SPD: 1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in Sarasota

article

Sarasota police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they took a woman into custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

