Special Olympics of Florida youth ambassadors host inclusive Valrico fitness workouts

The Brief Special Olympics ambassadors Tyler Downs and Brianna Cheshire partnered to launch a series of "Unified Music and Motion" fitness and jam classes. The free, hour-long community sessions blend resistance training, yoga and drumming to promote inclusion at Mini Friends Farm in Valrico. The final inclusive health class is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 17 at 9 a.m.



A pair of Special Olympics of Florida youth ambassadors spread inclusion through "Unified Music and Motion" classes.

"It feels very important to get our minds going, our moves strengthened and getting our heart rate up," Special Olympics ambassador Tyler Downs said.

A fitness initiative

The backstory:

Three-hour-long classes are funded through youth innovation grants.

The purpose was to address a missing space for inclusive programming in their local community.

Downs partnered with long-time friend and fellow youth ambassador Brianna Cheshire. The pair combined their grants to pay for the classes, which include resistance training, yoga and interactive drumming sessions to build community connections.

"Music really does unite people all over the world, and I think it’s kind of a no-brainer that he was going to do something with music," Cheshire explained.

Downs, who is a self-taught drummer, designed the program, which takes place at the Mini Friends Farm in Valrico.

An instructor in a blue Special Olympics Florida shirt enthusiastically demonstrates a rhythm exercise using a pair of wooden drumsticks

Community fellowship goals

What they're saying:

"Music goes to my heart and my soul," Downs said. "The funnest part is seeing people have good fellowship and have good thoughts about themselves, praying that they do good together."

Cheshire noted that combining physical activity with music was a natural choice to help bring diverse groups of people together.

"I hope they found a place that for at least part of the day they felt included, that they felt happy and welcomed," Cheshire said.

A large group of campers and instructors participate in an outdoor stretching exercise on an athletic court.

Free class registration

What's next:

The final "Unified Music and Motion" class of the series is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 9 a.m.

Registration for the remaining session is free.

Click here for more information.