Spookeasy Lounge haunted kava bar reopens in Ybor City
TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re looking for a place to grab kava, botanical teas, coffee or a cocktail, there’s a spot in Ybor City serving it all in a new space – that many say is haunted.
After a year of being closed, Spookeasy Lounge is back open in a new location on 1909 15th Street, where The Loft used to be. It was previously located above the Stone Soup Company.
The gothic-themed bar is two stories. The second floor serves non-alcoholic beverages while the downstairs venue, called The Catacombs, serves alcoholic beverages. Food can be ordered on both levels.
Spookeasy Lounge hosts themed nights throughout the week. They are currently in a soft opening and are planning a grand opening for Halloween.
