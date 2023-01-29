SPPD: Motorcyclist hits, kills 13-year-old boy

A teenager is dead and a motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North around 12:35 a.m. when they struck a 13-year-old boy.

The teen died from his injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

28th Street was closed between 102nd Avenue North to 118th Avenue North for several hours while police investigated.