SPPD: Woman killed after crashing into tractor-trailer

A woman was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say a tractor-trailer owned by A&B Moving Solutions company was parked in the north curb lane of 1st Ave. North in the 4700 block while the driver made a delivery shortly before noon.

After picking up his reflective triangles, the driver entered the cab and had the emergency flashers still on when a woman drove a 2012 Nissan into the rear of the semi-trailer, under-riding it almost to the semi-trailer's rear axle.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition and died at 2 p.m.

