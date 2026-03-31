Spring break safety alert: Pasco County officials urge caution after golf cart crash sends 8 to hospital

The Brief A recent golf cart crash on Elam Road injured eight people and is drawing national attention as spring break ramps up in Pasco County. Florida law requires golf cart drivers to be at least 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a driver’s license when operating on public roads. Officials stress following roadway rules and having proper insurance, warning drivers they can be held responsible for injuries involving passengers.



It's spring break week for many in Pasco County and law enforcement is encouraging everyone to be mindful on the roads this week, especially when it comes to golf carts.

What we know:

It’s now just been a little over two weeks after a car crash involving a golf cart that happened on Elam Rd. sent eight people to the hospital. A 43-year-old man was driving the golf cart with seven others on board. When he tried to make a U-turn, a 17-year-old driver hit the cart. The cart then rolled over. The golf cart driver, his wife, their five kids and 16-year-old neighbor all went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Pasco Sherrif’s office posted a video on ‘X’ urging the community to follow the rules when it comes to golf carts, or be prepared to get pulled over.

"Be very cautious, talk to your kids about safety and follow the rules, follow your community rules," said Sheriff Chris Nocco. "We will enforce the law, so please don’t be upset if your child is stopped, if you’re stopped. You’re not supposed to be on a golf cart on a major highway. We will stop you. So, please, just be aware of the law, be aware of what’s going on," Sheriff Nocco added.

On the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website, it states in bold lettering: golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less. Also, a person operating a golf cart on public roads or streets who is under 18 years of age must possess a valid learner’s driver's license or valid driver's license, and a person who is 18 years of age or older must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification.

Joseph Diaco, a Tampa attorney who has been tracking golf cart crashes over the last 10 years, says his study shows an the increase from 2021 to now, and he says it's all about protection.

"Auto insurance, including personal injury protection on your golf cart because it's considered a slow-moving vehicle," Diaco said. "If you're driving it yourself, and you have guests on it, God forbid they fall off the golf cart, you're responsible for it," Diaco continued.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure everyone has a fun and safe spring break, but be very cautious and aware on the roads.