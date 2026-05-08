A Spring Hill mother’s love transforms hospital courtyard after loss of newborn son

The Brief A Spring Hill mother who lost one of her newborn twins helped transform a Tampa General Hospital courtyard into a peaceful healing space. The courtyard now features a colorful mural with butterflies, a symbol for mothers who have lost a child.



Arielle and Louis Cafiero are raising their son LJ and baby Francesca, while honoring the memory of LJ’s twin brother, Lorenzo.

The backstory:

Three years ago, Arielle was pregnant with high-risk mono-mono twins. At 25 weeks, doctors discovered Lorenzo was in distress, leading to an emergency C-section. Lorenzo survived for six days.

With the help of hospital staff, the family brought him outside to a courtyard, where they said goodbye under the open sky. "We kind of just talked to him. We told him it was okay, and the chaplain just prayed over him as he passed," Arielle said. "It was a pretty intimate moment."

LJ spent months in the NICU before going home, giving the family strength to move forward.

Arielle later returned to that same courtyard with a new purpose, working with Tampa General Hospital to transform it into a space for healing. A new mural now fills the once-gray walls with butterflies symbolizing loss and remembrance. "I didn’t think I would ever come back out here," Arielle said. "It’s so different than what I expected it to be. It’s just peaceful out here."

Dig deeper:

Tampa General Hospital says the mural is only the first phase of the courtyard project. The hospital is exploring more fundraising options to add better furniture and possibly a small playground for siblings visiting the hospital.