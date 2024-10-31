‘Gumshoe’ police work tracked down man accused of placing 2 explosive devices inside Seminole Hard Rock casino

A man is facing up to 30 years in Florida state prison after authorities say he placed two remote-controlled explosive devices in two men’s bathrooms at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino last month.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with the Seminole Police Department, FBI and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brian Eckley.

Authorities say Eckley placed the devices inside the casino on the night of Sept. 29 and in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

One device was found by an employee who reported it and the casino was evacuated.

The casino was evacuated again when the second device was located.

Aerial view of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Casino in Tampa.

The Seminole Police Dept. and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded and rendered both devices safe.

The Seminole Police Department called on FDLE and a joint investigation was launched along with HCSO and the FBI.

"All we had that morning was an unknown suspect who placed two devices in a public place, and he might do it again," stated FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in charge Mark Brutnel. "We had zero leads. We had nothing to go on."

Investigators discovered that an unknown man was behaving suspiciously in the casino three days earlier, on Sept. 25. He was seen driving a white Ford Explorer with unique characteristics that allowed the team to identify its previous owner.

Authorities say Eckley disguised himself inside the casino and changed how he walked. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

They learned that Brian Eckley had purchased the vehicle under an alias. He used a burner cellphone and paid for it in cash.

"It is also learned that Eckley had been arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office two days prior, on Sept. 25, for aggravated assault with a firearm," Brutnel explained.

Authorities say forensic evidence between the two incidents was a match.

"This individual did everything he could to conceal his identity," Brutnel said. "He used a mask, he used an alias, he used several burner cellphones, he used cash transactions."

He added that in the surveillance video, Eckley changed how he walked through the casino.

Brian Eckley was arrested one month after the two explosive devices were discovered. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

"He will be held accountable for his actions and actions that could have endangered many lives," Brutnel added.

He was arrested on Wednesday, 30 days after the incident.

Eckley has been charged with two counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing or discharging any destructive device.

The incident is still under investigation.

