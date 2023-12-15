Teen cadets in Clearwater get chance to be part of D-Day commemoration in France

The nearly 70-cadet squadron of Civil Air Patrol Clearwater has been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the official color guard for the 80th commemoration ceremony of D-Day in Normandy, France next year.

The squadron ranges in ages from 12 to 21.

"It’s awesome, everybody’s so excited for it, it has brought the squadron morale up, and it’s just awesome," said Cadet Ceili Collins. "My great-grandfather fought in World War II, so I just think recognizing this part of American history is just so amazing for middle school to high school students, it’s just such an amazing opportunity for us."

Getting a majority of these cadets to France isn’t a small task, and it's expensive.

Squadron leaders say the trip will cost more than $240,000, so they’re trying to raise money and say they need the community’s help.

Some with the squadron have been to a D-Day celebration in Normandy before.

"I went there with a contingent out of Ramstein, and we did a flyover for the 75th anniversary, and to see the red, white, and blue flags, from the air and the amount of people waving and cheering, it changes your perspective on people’s perspective of us, as a nation," said First Lieutenant Jerome Budde. "I can only imagine that us being there on the ground, boots on the ground walking through the parade, the streets, I think that’s going to be something that nobody can ever forget."

The Civil Air Patrol squadron is made up of all volunteers.

For more information on how to donate, click here.