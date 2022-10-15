St. Pete Art exhibit encourages guests to start a dialogue about the pieces

The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg latest exhibit creates unexpected visual combinations that inspire conversation.

"In Dialogue" seeks to provoke a conversation as the MFA suggests that subtle differences between different pieces of art is also a nod to diversity and inclusion.

"We chose the two pieces behind me because of the relationship they had to the identity of women throughout the last couple of hundred years, and the changing role of women throughout history," said Stanton Thomas, senior curator of collections and exhibitions at the MFA.

During the 19th century, African-Americans were not represented in the art historical community but one piece by Mickaline Thomas really showcases how times have changed.

"Mickaline Thomas really plays with her spectacular huge sparkling image of this woman who is not only addressing the anonymity question but also suggesting how the roles of women have changed over history," Thomas explained.

The exhibition also showcases several pieces of sculptures that will spark conversation trying to figure out what they may be.

The goal of this exhibition is to get people to look at things differently.

"The sculpture we have here is this spectacular, strange, and mysterious un-elemental thing which looks almost like it’s pushing up out of the ground or maybe a deeply worn down tooth," Thomas said.

"We want people to engage and think with the art, we’re here for that purpose" Thomas stated. "That’s the greatest thing you can gift to people is to get them to think and engage."

