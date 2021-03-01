St. Pete art show gives Florida artists a local venue

A yearly craft show for artists across Florida is now at Florida Craft Art in St. Pete.

"This Year we actually have our largest influx of juried submissions," said Florida Craft Art Liz Cooper. "We have over 200 people apply for the exhibition."

The annual event invites artists from the state of Florida to enter their best work in the art competition.

"What you will find in our exhibition is jewelry, ceramic, wood, mixed media, fiber, anything from the fine arts family," said Cooper.

From fiber and dye to wood and power tools, the goal is simple.

"Our mission here is to kind of provide them a venue to keep them working so the arts can stay alive in Florida," Cooper said.

The show will be running in the gallery at Florida Craft Art until March 20.