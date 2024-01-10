Investigation underway after St. Pete Bagel Co. in Largo catches fire

article

A bagel shop in Largo caught fire on Wednesday, and the cause remains unclear, according to authorities.

Crews with the Largo Fire Department responded to a fire at St. Pete Bagel Co., on 11987 Indian Rocks Road, at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the department, no one was injured, and all occupants of the small strip mall the shop is housed in were evacuated.

Authorities say the cause is unclear at this point.