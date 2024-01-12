St. Pete Beach man arrested on 10 counts of child pornography: PCSO

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it says a man was charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

Detectives say they began investigating after receiving information that a suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Steven Ryan Gilmore, was accessing and sharing child pornography through the internet.

According to detectives, the images were of children between the ages of one and six years old.

Gilmore was arrested on Thursday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, ten counts of transmission of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.