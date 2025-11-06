St. Pete Beach mayor proposes tolls for tourists to fund $200 million in repairs

The Brief Mayor Adrian Petrila wants to charge tourists a small fee to enter St. Pete Beach. He says it could raise millions to fix roads, sewers and stormwater systems without raising taxes . Commissioners have questions about legality and the impact on tourism.



Mayor Adrian Petrila says St. Pete Beach faces a $200 million infrastructure challenge. He says the city needs its funding to bring the city’s stormwater, sewer and utility systems up to good condition.

What they're saying:

"Big problems are going to require big ideas," Petrila told commissioners. "Especially if we’re going to find solutions that do not increase the tax burden on our residents, because it would be easy just to say, 'Let’s raise taxes. We can fix that.' No, that’s not what we want to do."

One of his biggest ideas: a $1 access toll for tourists at all three entry points to the city.

"FDOT will tell you that there are roughly 60,000 daily trips across our three access points," Petrila said. "Now we have less than 9,000 residents. I don’t think it’s our residents driving back and forth seven, eight times each."

He said residents, business owners and employees would have priority access, while visitors would pay.

By the numbers:

Based on traffic counts, Petrila said a $1 per car fee could bring in $11 million a year, totaling $110 million over 10 years, to fund more than half of the city’s infrastructure needs.

"This idea alone would fund more than half of the $200 million infrastructure needs that we have," he said.

The other side:

Several commissioners raised concerns about the proposal, including whether tolling state-owned roads is legal and how it might affect tourism.

Vice Mayor Karen Marriott said, "We need to be careful about modeling ourselves too much after places that are largely residential islands… the devils in the details."

She went on to warn that the city should avoid a situation where, "under the guise of not raising taxes on the residents, [we] completely crush our business community."

What's next:

Petrila said he has begun talks with FDOT about the possibility of the city taking over Gulf Boulevard, which could allow tolling. The city attorney will prepare a legal summary and present it to the commission in early 2026.

"I think there’s a way that we can meet our $200 million challenge," Petrila said. "We can fix the sewers, modernize the stormwater system, improve our roads… and do it without raising taxes on our residents."