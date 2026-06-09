St. Pete Beach considering ordinance requiring permits for beach activities and events

The Brief St. Pete Beach is considering a new ordinance that would add restrictions on activities and items allowed on public beaches. The proposal would require permits for activities such as professional photo shoots, yoga classes and catered events. The ordinance's first reading was postponed, and city leaders have not yet announced when it will return for consideration.



A proposed ordinance aimed at protecting St. Pete Beach's shoreline is drawing concern from local business owners who say the changes could hurt their livelihoods. The measure would introduce new regulations on beach activities and ban several items and behaviors currently allowed on city beaches.

Beach activity permit requirements

What we know:

The proposed ordinance was recommended by the city's Beach Stewardship Committee and Planning Board.

If approved, it would require organized activities on public beaches, including professional photography sessions, yoga classes and catered dinners, to register with the city beforehand.

Beach item ban

Dig deeper:

The ordinance would also ban:

White foam products, including coolers

Smoking and vaping, with some exceptions for cigars

Unattended fishing lines

Bicycles on the beach

Personal fireworks

The first reading of the ordinance was scheduled for a city commission meeting but was tabled to a future date.

Economic impact fears

What they're saying:

Sara Kane, a St. Pete Beach photographer who frequently conducts family and commercial photo shoots on the beach, said the proposal could significantly impact her business.

Kane said many of her clients book sessions at the last minute while visiting from out of town, making additional registration requirements challenging.

"I can't even imagine. I pay taxes, obviously, as a homeowner, as a business owner in St. Pete. And so, the fact that I'd say 80% of my photo shoots are on the beach, it's going to highly affect me if this happens," Kane said.

Kane also noted that local businesses are still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season and recent beach restoration efforts.

Beach massage business owner Don Dewit also voiced opposition to the proposal.

"You have photographers, you have people instructing fitness, yoga classes, and there's just so much more going on. So if there's regulations on it, I just don't see how that benefits the locals here," Dewit said.

Beach business support

Why you should care:

The beaches are a major economic driver for St. Pete Beach, supporting photographers, fitness instructors, massage therapists and other small businesses.

Ordinance supporters

The other side:

Supporters of the ordinance say the changes are intended to improve stewardship and management of public beaches, while opponents worry the regulations could create new hurdles for businesses and visitors.

Public discussion timeline

What we don't know:

City commissioners have not yet announced when the ordinance will return for its first reading and public discussion. Residents and business owners will have an opportunity to weigh in before any final vote is taken.