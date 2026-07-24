Is your tree at risk of falling this storm season?

The Brief A certified arborist is urging property owners to inspect their trees for signs of disease and structural failure ahead of severe weather. He explained that a healthy, well-pruned tree serves as the best defense against severe storm damage.



A certified arborist is urging property owners to inspect their trees for signs of disease and structural failure ahead of severe weather.

Lee Claxton, a board-certified arborist, explained that a healthy, well-pruned tree serves as the best defense against severe storm damage.

Identifying weak trees

What we know:

Claxton walked around his property on Friday to point out warning signs of a weakened tree, including branches overburdened with weight, poor attachments or visible decay. He highlighted a laurel oak dying from oak wilt, a fungal pathogen that travels underground from root to root.

Recognizing structural danger

What they're saying:

Claxton said branches growing straight up or at sharp angles under 45 degrees are highly prone to breaking in high winds, especially when bark grows into itself.

"There's a bunch of stems coming out in the same place, and those steeply attached branch junctures are typically very weak and easy to break," Claxton said.

Spotting healthy growth

What You Should Know:

Strong trees feature wide, broad branch attachments that create a U-shape rather than a tight V-shape. Claxton noted that roots popping up out of the ground indicate an active, dangerous situation where a tree is currently failing and could topple at any moment.

Handling tree removal

What's next:

Every municipality maintains specific guidelines for removing trees based on size and species. Property owners should check local regulations and consult an arborist before taking down any tree.