St. Pete boys say man tried to lure them to truck with candy

St. Pete police are looking for the driver who supposedly tried to lure two boys into his truck with the promise of candy.

According to the police department, it happened Thursday around 4:45 p.m. when the 8- and 10-year-old boys were riding their bikes in the Kiwanis Park area near 18th Street and Iris Street North.

The boys told police that a man in a pickup truck came up to them, asked if they wanted candy, and urged them to "hop in." The boys did not get in the truck and instead rode away to inform adults.

Police are now looking for the truck and the driver. They are asking for anyone in the area to review their security footage.

The truck is described as an older dark-green pickup truck with a red tailgate. It has a red and silver emblem/sticker that says C or S 10.

The driver is described as a white man, age 25 to 35, with longer brown hair and visible acne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD to TIP911.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police are also reminding parents to warn their kids about the dangers of speaking to strangers.