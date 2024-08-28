St. Pete business serving up cool treats

Nippy Iced Coffee is a new company that’s popped up in St. Petersburg.

"We like to say our iced coffees are the frothiest you’ve ever had. We have a milkshake blender that swirls it up," says owner Sebastian Raatz.

It’s not all coffee though. Nippy also offers fruit refreshers and matcha teas.

All are loaded up with ice though to keep you cool on those hot Florida days.

"We don’t do anything hot here. Hot coffee is going to a thing of the past very soon," says Raatz.

Nippy is in the arts district in downtown St. Pete, right off the Pinellas Trail. Their trailer is parked behind Foodie Labs at 515 22nd St. South.

You can check out their menu here.

