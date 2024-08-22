Art exhibit on display at Clearwater library is inspired by nature

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tucked in the middle of the Clearwater Main Library sits an art exhibit called ‘Inspired by Nature.’

"I think the library is a space where people come to be inspired, to open their minds, to learn something new, to be creative, maybe transported to another world through books," said Clearwater Arts Alliance Arts Administrator Kim Turner-Smith. "So, this art gallery in this library space makes a lot of sense because art does the same thing for people. It inspires them. It transports them."

The Clearwater Arts Alliance curated the exhibit, thanks to a partnership with the city of Clearwater. It features around 70 different pieces. The mediums vary from paintings to photographs to sculptures.

"The idea came because we wanted to have an open call to artists that would be accessible for as many artists as possible to apply," Turner-Smith explained. "We live here in this very beautiful area. We wanted the artwork to reflect where we live locally, and it's also a theme that's open enough for interpretation to have a variety of different mediums and the way that they interpreted the theme."

Artist Chris Van Vooren was thrilled to be in a collection surrounded by his peers in the Clearwater art world. His vibrant painting, ‘Before the Storm,’ features a pink bird in front of a weather radar with umbrellas ready.

"I like to be fun. I’m not too deep. I try not to be too political. My art is like my reading, I like to escape," he said.

Van Vooren recently moved to Florida and was inspired while waiting for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian.

"I kept watching the radar, which was fascinating me with the colors," he stated. "I sat with the door open, and music going and waited for the hurricane that, fortunately, never came here."

Van Vooren's art and the other pieces are also available to purchase.

"If you're supporting a local artist, you're directly supporting the impact of the arts on our community. Arts are an economic builder. They are a social builder, and they are just wonderful for education in the area as well," shared Betsy Walch, Clearwater Arts Alliance Creative projects director.

"Inspired by Nature" will be on display until August 25. The alliance plans to have ‘pop-up’ exhibits before the next featured exhibit takes place.

