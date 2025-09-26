St. Pete City Council voices support to save shuttered Science Center

The Brief The city of St. Petersburg has planned to sell the long-closed Science Center to a community coalition to revive the center. A community group has secured millions in donations and state funding The City Administration halted the sale, citing a study showing the Science Center site ranked among best options for wastewater expansion, a crucial need exposed after hurricanes. The City Council unanimously voiced support for the Science Center, asking the mayor to reconsider.



After being closed for more than a decade, the St. Petersburg Science Center may have just gotten a lifeline from the City Council.

The future of the beloved West St. Pete landmark was hanging in the balance as city officials weighed whether to repurpose the facility for wastewater storage. But following a passionate and, at times, fiery meeting, the City Council voiced strong support for saving the center and urged the mayor to reconsider plans to keep the land for wastewater treatment.

Supporters push to reopen Science Center

For many families and community members, the Science Center represents far more than just a building. For decades, the center educated thousands of Pinellas County students.

"We need that Science Center to give that opportunity and education to the kids of St. Petersburg, to show them that there are so many different things they might not be exposed to at school that they can have a career in one day," said supporter Jenna Byrne whose organization, Water Warrior Alliance, is part of the planned center’s future.

Supporters filled City Hall, pushing for the city to go through with a previously planned sale of the site to the St. Pete for STEAM group for $1.6 million.

The Science Center has sat vacant since 2014. Over the last four years, city officials had indicated they intended to sell the property to the coalition behind the STEAM group, which has already secured $16 million in pledged support and state funding.

State funding secured for the project

Senator Darryl Rouson, who has championed the center’s revival, says the project has critical backing at the state level.

"It's not easy to secure appropriations from Tallahassee, but we got close to $7 million of state funds to go to this project. It would be a shame for it to revert," he said.

Wastewater needs complicate the plan

City officials argue that a recent feasibility study found the Science Center property is among the top locations to expand wastewater treatment facilities, which sit right next door.

The issue became more urgent following last year’s hurricanes, which underscored the need to increase capacity.

"Everyone knows wastewater is a significant issue in the city of St. Pete. We are trying to do right by all of our residents," said city administrator Rob Gerdes.

Council members express frustration

Council members were visibly frustrated and upset by how quickly plans to sell the Science Center were derailed.

They took issue with several parts of the feasibility study which they said suggested it was being steered in a certain direction.

Some also questioned a lack of communication, last-minute changes and leading the coalition toward a sale for years, only to pull the plug at the 11th hour.

There are other site options, staff said could work.

City Administrator Rob Gerdes responded, "Have we made mistakes? Sure, we’ve made mistakes."

Several members voiced their commitment to doing both, addressing the city’s wastewater needs while still reopening the Science Center.

Council Member Richie Floyd said, "I’m willing to be inconvenienced to allow this project to go on."

Council Vote

Council ultimately voted to show their support of the sale of the science center and asked the mayor to reconsider his position.

While it doesn’t guarantee a win for the science center per se, Rouson said they were headed in the right direction.

"It honors the work of many men and women and children who want to see this happen," said State Senator Darryl Rouson. "It honors the time frame that has gone by, and it doesn't waste time. It says, let's get this done with an urgency."

The Mayor Responds

Thursday night, Mayor Ken Welch responded to the council’s discussion and motion.

"I appreciate the City Council’s comments and input regarding the Science Center development and the consultant’s report on enhancing our water and wastewater infrastructure. Council’s rationale for moving forward on the Science Center agreement as a higher priority than maximizing our water/wastewater system capacity per the consultant’s recommendations is clear. I will give these items full consideration as we evaluate the capacity, operational and cost impacts of the available alternatives."

What's next:

City Council has asked that the issue be brought back for further discussion at its next meeting on Oct. 2.