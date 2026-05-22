St. Pete man arrested after 100 mph DUI crash injures 4, including 2 children: CPD

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The Brief Clearwater police say a St. Petersburg man crashed into two vehicles on U.S. 19 while allegedly driving about 100 mph early Friday morning. Four people, including two children, were injured in the crash, though police said the injuries were not life-threatening. Mario Rizk, 28, was arrested on charges including DUI causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.



A St. Petersburg man is facing felony charges after police say he hit two vehicles during a high-speed crash on U.S. 19 early Friday morning that injured four people in Clearwater, including two children.

High-speed DUI crash

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Harn Boulevard.

Investigators say Mario Rizk, 28, was driving at approximately 100 mph when he crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Police say Rizk’s vehicle then hit a third vehicle that was disabled on the side of the road.

Four people were hurt in the crash, including two children, according to police. The injuries were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Rizk was arrested and booked on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

U.S. 19 shut down for hours

Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were shut down for approximately three hours while officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the victims in the crash.