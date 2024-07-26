St. Pete hotel struck by lightning twice in afternoon storm

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A hotel in St. Pete was struck by lightning not once but twice during a storm on Wednesday.

The Mari Jean Adults Only Gay Hotel announced on Facebook the damage it took from a storm that rolled through St. Pete.

No one was harmed by the lightning strikes, but the nearly 100-year-old building sustained damage to the facade facing Central Avenue, sending bricks toppling down onto the sidewalk.

The hotel shared the following statement:

We want to thank all of our amazing guests and community members who have extended concern -- the restoration project will likely be an expensive process, so we greatly appreciate your support during this time!