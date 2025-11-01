St. Pete house fire kills one person: SPFR

The Brief A fire at a St. Pete house killed one person early on Saturday morning, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Two other people were evacuated from the burning home with no injuries.



A fire broke out at a St. Pete home early on Saturday morning, killing one person, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 1 a.m. to a home near the intersection of 10th Ave. and 17th St. N where they found a fully involved two-story wood-frame structure.

Two other people were evacuated from the burning home with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

