St. Pete house fire kills one person: SPFR

By
Published  November 1, 2025 11:01am EDT
St. Petersburg
    • A fire at a St. Pete house killed one person early on Saturday morning, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.
    • Two other people were evacuated from the burning home with no injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A fire broke out at a St. Pete home early on Saturday morning, killing one person, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 1 a.m. to a home near the intersection of 10th Ave. and 17th St. N where they found a fully involved two-story wood-frame structure.

Two other people were evacuated from the burning home with no injuries.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for the story was provided by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

