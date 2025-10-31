Dogs rescued from horrible living conditions on the mend

The Brief Five dogs were rescued from horrible living conditions in Bradenton on Oct. 14. Since then, they have been cared for by Manatee County Animal Welfare. Once recovered, the dogs will be available for adoption.



The Bradenton Police Department says several dogs that were found in horrible living conditions are on the mend.

Five dogs were seized during a search warrant on Oct. 14.

The backstory:

The owners of the dogs were arrested and face 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

When the dogs were rescued, they were severely malnourished and some had sores from being confined to crates for long periods of time.

They are still being cared for by Manatee County Animal Welfare, but continue to gain weight and are recovering well from their medical issues.

Dig deeper:

Here's how far they've come in two weeks:

Cane Corso "Rubble" still has a way to go, but has put on 14 pounds.

"Winnie," a small mixed-breed pup, has gained 10 pounds and is approaching her healthy weight.

"Henry," a Great Dane mix who had part of his tail amputated, has gained 11 pounds and is thrilled to be free of "the cone!"

"Hades," a young, black pit bull mix, has gained 10 pounds and is full of energy.

"Blue," a grey and white pit bull puppy, is at his healthy weight of 46 pounds!

The dog's owners, Adriana O'Hara and Timothy Miller, were arrested.

They voluntarily surrendered Henry and Hades. Those two will be available for adoption sooner than the other three.

What's next:

Animal Welfare is working to have the ownership of Winnie, Rubble and Blue revoked by a judge.

