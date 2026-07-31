St. Pete hurricane expo targets seniors' safety after deadly storms
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Emergency officials tried to reach older residents through a mid-season hurricane expo at the Sunshine Senior Center in St. Pete on Friday.
St. Pete senior hurricane expo
What we know:
Emergency management officials say that August, September and October bring some of the most destructive storms of the season.
The majority of victims who were killed during Hurricanes Helene and Milton were over age 65, prompting city leaders to focus outreach directly on older residents.
"What we recognized is that we are a trusted location for our seniors in the city," Sunshine Senior Center Supervisor Carole Ware said. "They know if they come to the Sunshine Senior Center, they're going to get information that's correct."
Residents listened to presentations from emergency officials and first responders who shared tips about how to plan ahead before a storm, where to find trusted information and how to avoid scams.
A number of organizations were also at the expo, including St. Pete Fire Rescue, the Red Cross, Duke Energy and local disaster relief groups.
"A lot of this generation is used to being able to talk to somebody, being able to be face to face," Ware said. "So I think that's one of the biggest challenges from what we're seeing. Even from five years ago, people are a lot more tech-savvy, but it's still something we need to be conscious of."
St. Pete emergency resources
Why you should care:
Officials reminded residents to arrange evacuation plans early, whether it be staying in a hotel or with family.
People who need extra medical support or assistance can pre-register for special needs shelters ahead of future storms.
Residents who couldn't attend the event can visit the Sunshine Senior Center in St. Pete to get any questions answered about hurricane preparedness.
You can also find hurricane preparedness information and resources on the City of St. Pete's website.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an interview conducted with Carol Ware, a supervisor with the Sunshine Senior Center, as well as details provided by local emergency management officials.