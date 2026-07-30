Why Hernando County might close its largest library

The Brief Hernando County commissioners are deciding whether to reopen the West Hernando Branch Library or make its temporary closure permanent as the county looks to reduce spending. The West Branch is the county’s largest library building and accounts for nearly one-third of Hernando County’s total library space. The proposal comes weeks after commissioners questioned the usage data, costs and assumptions behind a long-range library plan presented by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.



Hernando County commissioners face a consequential budget decision Thursday: whether to reopen the West Hernando Branch Library or allow a temporary closure caused by air-conditioning problems to become permanent.

Hernando Library Budget Proposal

What we know:

County staff included the permanent closure among potential spending reductions intended to bring expenses in line with expected property tax revenue.

The West Hernando Branch, formally known as the Staffordene T. Foggia Memorial Library, has been closed since May 11 because of problems with its air-conditioning system. The library has served the community since 1985.

Closing it permanently would reduce Hernando County’s library system from four branches to three.

Library Strategic Master Plan

The backstory:

The broader discussion about the future of Hernando County’s libraries began before the proposal to close the West Branch surfaced.

On June 23, commissioners heard a presentation on a Library Strategic Master Plan prepared by the St. Petersburg-based consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.

The plan focused on improving programming, making better use of existing facilities, strengthening community partnerships and identifying additional funding sources.

Consultants said the current placement of the county’s four branches gives most residents access to a library within about a 15-minute drive. They also said overall use of library services has increased over the past decade, even as more patrons have shifted toward digital materials.

Commissioners, however, questioned several parts of the presentation.

District 3 Commissioner John Allocco asked how many unique people use the library system, rather than relying on total visits that could include the same person multiple times. He also asked how many users visit in person, how many access resources remotely and whether some services could be delivered more efficiently through digital platforms.

Allocco also questioned whether the public survey used to help develop the plan reflected the views of the wider county population or primarily people who already use and support the libraries.

West Branch Facility Data

By the numbers:

The West Branch is the largest of Hernando County’s four library buildings.

The county’s master plan lists 40,255 square feet of library space systemwide. The West Branch accounts for 13,076 square feet, or nearly one-third of the total.

Before it closed, the branch provided 1,962 annual public service hours, roughly one-quarter of the systemwide total.

In 2024, the West Branch hosted 258 in-person programs attended by approximately 5,770 people. That represented nearly 27% of the system’s in-person programs and almost 22% of total program attendance.

County staff told commissioners in June that the library system records about 17,000 visits each month. Staff acknowledged that figure did not distinguish between individual patrons and repeat visits.

Consultants also told commissioners that Hernando County’s libraries account for less than 1.9% of the county’s overall budget.

The master plan did not calculate how permanently closing the West Branch would affect driving times, geographic coverage or demand at the county’s three remaining branches.

Community Closure Concerns

What they're saying:

During the June meeting, Allocco said he supports libraries but needs more information about their use and cost.

"Libraries are important, but we also have to find that mechanism," Allocco said. "How do we maintain them? How do we keep them? How do we provide the resources to the community that they’re looking for?"

Allocco said commissioners were trying to determine how to distribute limited county money.

"We’re trying to figure out where do we place our resources," he said.

Kimley-Horn consultant David Thayer told commissioners that the way residents use library materials is changing, but overall demand for library services is not declining.

"People are using the library services to a higher degree than they have in the past," Thayer said.

The Kimley-Horn plan did not recommend closing the West Branch. For that location, it focused on accessibility improvements and possible future reconstruction to improve vehicle access and make better use of the property.

Consultants also encouraged the county to explore grants, impact fees, nonprofit relationships and public-private partnerships to supplement county funding.

Library is about more than books

The other side:

Residents fighting the closure say the West Branch provides far more than books.

They point to its computers, internet access, study areas, children’s programming and role as a public gathering place for western Hernando County.

Ashley Stump, who has lived in the area for about 13 years, said one of her daughters takes online classes and had planned to use the library for schoolwork during the summer.

"We’ve been trying to come up all summer long," Stump said. "My other daughter is doing online schooling to do summer classes, and she tries coming up here and stuff, and she’s just not able to."

Stump said permanently losing the library would harm families as the surrounding community continues to grow.

"I feel like that would be a very big loss to the potential and the future kids that are coming," she said.

Twelve-year-old Emma Long said she has used the library to read and complete schoolwork and can reach it by bicycle.

"Staying open would be like a big win for everybody in this community and for all the kids," Long said. "Closing it will be a loss for everybody because then I won’t be able to do my schoolwork, and this is a very good place to go."

Residents organized an effort to save the branch and planned to bring letters and children’s drawings to commissioners.

Next Budget Steps

What's next:

Commissioners are considering the closure proposal as part of Thursday’s county budget workshop.

The meeting is set for Thursday morning, but the library item is expected to come up later in the day.

Commissioners must decide whether the potential savings from permanently closing the West Branch outweigh the loss of the county’s largest library building, nearly one-third of its total library space and a major public access point for western Hernando County.