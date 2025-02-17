St. Pete kicks off inaugural 'Winter Pride' celebration in Grand Central District

The Brief The first St. Pete Winter Pride celebration began Sunday in the city's Grand Central District. It runs through Feb. 23. Organizers say it will be a biannual event.



For the first time ever, St. Petersburg – one of the top LGBTQ destinations in the country – is hosting a pride celebration known as 'Winter Pride,' which kicked off Sunday in the Grand Central District.

What they're saying:

"About a year ago we started talking about the need to have something in the winter. We have a lot of people that travel outside of the state for different prides, and we want to make St. Petersburg a destination year round," Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall said.

St. Pete Winter Pride runs through Feb. 23.

From Feb. 16-23, there will be several events and activities, including a pelican ball, a drag race, and a concert and street festival.

"It's about celebration, acceptance, community and it's with our peers. It's with our friends. It's with our family. It's with our allies. We have so much love and support in this community. It's an opportunity to bring everybody together to celebrate at once," Hall said.

As Hall explained, the celebration comes at a time he feels is challenging politically for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We know the direction that things are going and it's not beneficial for us. What we need to do now more than ever is come together, stand strong, make our voices heard throughout the entire country. We're trying to do our part here in St Petersburg. We as a community, we are accepting of everybody. You are welcomed here. You are loved. And we want people to feel that year round," Hall said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

