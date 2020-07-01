St. Pete man arrested on child porn charges

St. Petersburg police detectives arrested a 26-year-old man after receiving a tip back in April from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, they said.

The investigation led them to James Fulop, a St. Petersburg resident. Detectives said they received a search warrant for Fulop's Google account, which contained child porn imagery. They said they also discovered more disturbing imagery from other electronic devices that belonged to the suspect.

During an interview, detectives said Fulop admitted to viewing the child porn.

He was arrested on several child porn possession charges.

