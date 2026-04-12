Teen killed in Seffner after head-on crash, third driver flees scene: FHP
SEFFNER, Fla. - A 17-year-old is dead following a crash in Seffner. One driver fled the scene and remains at large, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
According to FHP, a Nissan Versa driven by a 40-year-old Mulberry man was traveling eastbound on State Road 574. A Volkswagen Passat driven by a 17-year-old man from Seffner was traveling westbound.
When the vehicles were near Chastain Road, the 40-year-old collided nearly head-on with the 17-year-old’s Volkswagen.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
After the impact, FHP said both vehicles came to a stop in the roadway where the Volkswagen was struck by another vehicle, a Ford F-150.
Following the crash, the driver of the Ford fled on foot and remains at large, according to troopers.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Both drivers in the initial crash were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the driver of the Nissan drove into the opposing lane.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The identity of all drivers has yet to be released.
What's next:
FHP is still searching for the third driver.
FHP is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the Ford driver to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Department of Transportation.