St. Pete man dies day after St. Petersburg roll-over crash

A deadly crash is under investigation in St. Petersburg.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at 22nd Avenue South and 13th Street South.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jeremiah Jones, 20, and a 26-year-old unidentified man, were speeding eastbound on 22nd Avenue South around 2 p.m. in a Toyota Corolla.

At the same time, police say a 62-year-old man from Altamonte Springs was traveling northbound on 13th Street South in a black Ford Edge.

When the driver of the Edge tried to turn west on 22ns Avenue, police say the approaching Toyota also crossed westbound lanes on 22nd Avenue South and the vehicles collided.

The Toyota rolled several times and Jones was ejected before it came to a stop.

Jones was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he died the next day.

The medical condition of the second man in the Toyota was not available.

Investigators are working to determine which of the two men in the Toyota was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the Edge remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

