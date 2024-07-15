Death investigation underway after woman found unresponsive in Hillsborough County home
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a Keystone home and later died.
According to HCSO, it received a 911 call regarding someone being found dead in a home on Crescent Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.
Deputies said they located a woman with signs of upper body trauma.
No other details are known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.