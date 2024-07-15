Death investigation underway after woman found unresponsive in Hillsborough County home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a Keystone home and later died.

According to HCSO, it received a 911 call regarding someone being found dead in a home on Crescent Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies said they located a woman with signs of upper body trauma.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.